Masco (NYSE:MAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.55. 2,822,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,637. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

In other Masco news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,586 shares of company stock worth $19,382,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 88.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

