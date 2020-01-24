Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Aegis began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 3,419,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,739. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

