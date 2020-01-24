Maverick Chain Market Capitalization Hits $289,805.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $289,805.00 and approximately $2,938.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.21 or 0.03301600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00204177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.