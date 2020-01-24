M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SAA opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.55) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95. M&C Saatchi has a 1 year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.02.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

In other news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair acquired 415,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.