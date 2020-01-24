Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.86 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 987,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,274,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $29,325,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.