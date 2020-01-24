Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GLPI remained flat at $$46.35 during trading hours on Friday. 481,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares valued at $1,983,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.