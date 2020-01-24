Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.15. 1,509,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC set a $53.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.