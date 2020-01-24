Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Takes Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,466. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.84.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.