McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,872 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.27. 5,736,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.05 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

