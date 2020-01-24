Mears Group (LON:MER) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:MER traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 315 ($4.14). 313,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 289.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 267.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.50).

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

