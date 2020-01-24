Mears Group (LON:MER) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON MER traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 315 ($4.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,226. The stock has a market cap of $348.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.50). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 267.73.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

