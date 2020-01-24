Measurable Data Token (MDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.58 Million

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Measurable Data Token has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $51.55, $13.77 and $18.94. Over the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000172 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 558,975,019 coins. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co . Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here

Measurable Data Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Measurable Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Measurable Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

