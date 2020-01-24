MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.78 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $159,536.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io, Coinsuper and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.33 or 0.05544254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127814 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Gate.io, Cashierest, CPDAX, IDEX, Coinrail, Bittrex, Kryptono, Coinsuper and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

