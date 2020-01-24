MediShares (MDS) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $180,029.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

