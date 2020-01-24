Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.8% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $119.37. 1,546,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

