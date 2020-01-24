Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,359,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,035,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Graham by 18.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 327.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GHC. ValuEngine upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Graham stock traded down $13.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $594.44. 597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,824. Graham Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $606.69 and a 52-week high of $756.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. Graham had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $738.82 million for the quarter.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

