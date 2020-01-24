Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after acquiring an additional 781,672 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $462,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 37,586,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,072,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.