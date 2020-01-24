Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 99 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,804 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.5% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in American Express by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,032,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $373,476,000 after purchasing an additional 180,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $222,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Nomura raised their price target on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.09. The company had a trading volume of 965,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $99.38 and a 52-week high of $132.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

