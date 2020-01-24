Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 318,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,827. The company has a market capitalization of $228.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

