MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Shares Up 0.3%

MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.05, 72,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 246% from the average session volume of 20,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

About MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

