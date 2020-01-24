Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 465 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.69. 132,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.