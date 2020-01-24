Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,021,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,395 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 885,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.59. 470,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,935,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $250.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

