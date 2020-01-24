Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 142,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Nordstrom news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

