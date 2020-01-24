Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Public Storage by 291.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,675 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 1,865.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 226,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 214,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $42,922,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $29,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.68. 19,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.01. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $199.53 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

