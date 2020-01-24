Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 467,380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after buying an additional 464,863 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

IVLU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,540. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

