Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of MRI Interventions worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRI Interventions during the third quarter valued at $583,000.

OTCMKTS:MRIC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. MRI Interventions Inc has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

MRI Interventions Profile

MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

