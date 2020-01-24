Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $296.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MLAB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.00. 22,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 15.76. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $270.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 110.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,828,000 after buying an additional 357,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,405,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

