Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $3,693,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.42. 2,471,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. The firm has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

