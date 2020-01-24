Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,335,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after buying an additional 1,336,038 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,023,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $21,838,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 101,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,142. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

