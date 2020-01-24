Meyer Handelman Co. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Booking by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,975,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,151,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Booking by 35.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 37.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,329,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $15.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,977.97. 41,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,531. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,023.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,963.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

