MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $40.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,876,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3,157.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,767,000 after purchasing an additional 441,381 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 883,500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

