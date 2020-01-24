Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MBOT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.
NASDAQ MBOT traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 179,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $69.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 5.22. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.