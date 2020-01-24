Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MBOT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ MBOT traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 179,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $69.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 5.22. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

