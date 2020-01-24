Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,900,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,708,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 41,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 126,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 128,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

