MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $163.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $158.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

