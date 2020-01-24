Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

