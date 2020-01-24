Milestone Resources Group Ltd Takes $81.05 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 249,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,045,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 9.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 274.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

TMO stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.68. 45,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.56. The company has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

