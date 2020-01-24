Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Trading Down 5%

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 72,350 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 361,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92.

Mineral Mountain Resources Company Profile (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

