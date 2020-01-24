Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $338.51

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $338.51 and traded as high as $366.28. Mitsui & Co Ltd shares last traded at $360.86, with a volume of 445 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

