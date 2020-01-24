MKM Partners Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at MKM Partners to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.33. 2,297,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,467. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,745,000 after purchasing an additional 187,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $179,852,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,511,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,768 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,167 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,258,000 after purchasing an additional 150,677 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 969,093 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 138,069 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

