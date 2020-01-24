Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
MTEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $510.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $15.05.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.