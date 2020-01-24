Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

MTEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 365,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 453.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 557.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $510.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $15.05.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

