Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTEM. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,503. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $510.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein bought 468,750 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

