Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $16.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.80 billion to $16.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $134.57. 249,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,594. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.