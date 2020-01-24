Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Down 8.2%

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.88, approximately 10,627,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 4,222,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

