Monkey Project 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $233.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $301,909.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,953,812 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

