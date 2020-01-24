Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32. Monro has a 1 year low of $63.86 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $389,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Monro by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Monro by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at about $291,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

