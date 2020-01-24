Morgan Stanley Raises Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $225.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.57.

EL traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.72. 581,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,644. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,587 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

