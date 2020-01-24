Morgan Stanley Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $113.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.70.

SWKS traded down $6.15 on Tuesday, hitting $122.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,194,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,666. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

