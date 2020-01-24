MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MOR. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €126.29 ($146.84).

MorphoSys stock opened at €120.30 ($139.88) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €125.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €108.11. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a twelve month high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -39.55.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

