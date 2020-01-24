Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $277.90

Shares of Mulberry Group PLC (LON:MUL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $277.90 and traded as low as $270.00. Mulberry Group shares last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $162.13 million and a PE ratio of -20.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

