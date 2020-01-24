Mullen Group Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,059. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$12.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.91. The stock has a market cap of $975.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTL shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

